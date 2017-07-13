Letting go without tears

The over six-minute long audio clip in which a human resource executive of the Mahindra group is heard asking an employee to put in his papers by 10 am the next day or his services at the company will be terminated has raised a lot of heat and dust. But consider this: Has the HR executive done anything out of the ordinary? A host of companies follow this practice when they decide to let go of employees. In fact, most companies think they do a great favour to people in the firing line by giving them the option of resigning. So if the HR executive concerned is wondering what the noise ...