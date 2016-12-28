LIC Housing: An exception among NBFC stocks

It is the only housing finance stock that is holding up to its YTD gains after the note ban

While stocks of all non-banking finance companies (NBFCs) have been reeling under severe pressure on the bourses after government banned old notes of 500- and 1,000-rupee denominations, the stock of LIC Housing Finance stands out as an exception. Stocks such as Dewan Housing Finance, Indiabulls Housing Finance and HDFC Limited have taken a hit of 11-23 per cent since November 8 till date, while that of LIC Housing has dipped by only 0.5 per cent. In fact, it is the only housing finance stock that is holding up to its year-to-date gains after the note ban. While investors may recall the ...

Hamsini Karthik