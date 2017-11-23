LIC may get Irdai breather on 15% investment cap in public sector banks

sector regulator is open to allow Life Corporation of India (LIC) to increase its stake beyond the 15 per cent ceiling in (PSBs). The move is to give a boost to the government's recapitalization plan, an initiative to help banks tackle bad loan woes and revive growth.

The Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has a 15 per cent equity shareholding in single stocks. Currently, LIC's holding in a dozen PSBs is between 10 per cent and 14 per cent. Irdai's relaxation could allow the behemoth participate in their capital raising programme of state-owned banks, who are looking to raise Rs 58,000 crore in equity capital.

Sources said Irdai's relaxation on investment ceiling is likely to come with caveats. "Prior approval might be needed for investments above the 15 per cent ceiling. The regulator could vet such investments so ensure that interests of policy holders are not compromised," said a regulatory official.

The government at present, is in the process of finalizing the structure of recapitalization bonds and a notification in this regard expected to come by the end of this month. Last month, the ministry announced a Rs 2.1-lakh crore PSB bank recapitalization plan. It constituted issue of Rs 1.35 lakh crore worth of recap bonds, Rs18,000 crore of budgetary support and Rs 58,000 crore to be raised from the markets through share sales.

Sources say that government is keen to seek LIC's help when it comes to equity investments in some of the banks' qualified institutional placement (QIPs) or rights offerings.

participation in share sales by government-owned entities is a common phenomenon.

" has often been used as a white knight. We see the insurer picking up shares that remain undersubscribed during government disinvestments. At times the, guidelines have to be amended allow its participation. We should remember that while it is the government which owns LIC, the funds it has are of the common man. Judicious and prudent decision making is as such warranted in investments by LIC," said Prithvi Haldea, founder Prime database.

In the past, has been big subscriber of shares issued by state-owned lenders through QIPs.

Earlier this year, has bought an additional stake of over three per cent in Bank of India for about Rs 451 crore. Similarly, UCO Bank, IDBI Bank, United Bank of India, Dena Bank and Indian Overseas Bank also issued preference shares to in the past few years as part of their effort to shore up their capital. It had bought shares worth over Rs 5,800 crore in the State Bank of India (SBI)'s Rs 15,000-crore QIP. Following the investment, the shareholding of in the SBI has increased to nearly 10.6 per cent from earlier 8.6 per cent.