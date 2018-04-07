Life and death of a utopia

Wild Wild Country is the title of a monumental six-part documentary series that has just opened on Netflix.

In painstaking detail over six one-hour episodes it reconstructs the life and death of Rajneeshpuram, the 64,000-acre utopian commune Bhagwan Shree Rajneesh aka Osho and his orange-clad band of international sannyasins, created in the boondocks of Oregon between 1981 and 1985. I am neither an indiscriminate Netflix binge-viewer nor much of a Rajneesh-watcher, ever since I spent time reporting on this bearded, bulbous-eyed sermonising guru at his Pune ashram (“The Spiritual ...