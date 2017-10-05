'Lightning fast' bail

There was a lot of chatter on Twitter when liquor baron Vijay Mallya was arrested in London by the British authorities and then procured bail within 15 minutes. Mallya was wanted in connection with a case of loan default to the tune of Rs 9,000 crore. Several users cited innovative comparisons to explain the speed at which he got bail. While some said his bail travelled faster than light, others termed it swifter than the reflexes of cricketer M S Dhoni. A few others emphasised how the current dispensation had forced a foreign government to act. That view lost steam when Mallya got bail swiftly.

