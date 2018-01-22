JUST IN
Like father, like son: Tharoor's son clears quiz based on MP's vocabulary

Any other result would, for me, be a bit embarrassing, says Ishaan

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor. Photo: Twitter (@ShashiTharoor)
Inspired by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor’s (pictured) command over English, a website ran a vocabulary quiz. The quiz asked readers the meanings of 12 less-often used words that have been used by the Kerala-based politician in his tweets. Tharoor’s journalist son Ishaan took the quiz and managed to get all the answers correct. “I got 12 out of 12.

Any other result would, for me, be a bit embarrassing,” he declared in a tweet.

