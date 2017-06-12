Loan politics

In his Budget speech just three months ago, Maharashtra Finance Minister Sudhir Mungantiwar said while he was aware of the deep indebtedness of farmers in the state, a loan waiver would be an ill-advised step as it would have an impact on investment in the agriculture sector and would provide no assurance that the farmer would permanently come out of the debt trap. However, an 11-day farmer strike finally broke the government’s resolve, and the state has announced a sweeping Rs 30,500-crore debt waiver to small and marginal farmers with immediate effect. Reports suggest that the ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?