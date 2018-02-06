Lok Sabha Assembly: Politicians and their novel ways of protesting

JUST IN
In the Lok Sabha, members found novel ways to protest. When Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge stood up to speak on the motion of thanks to the President's address, Telugu Desam Party (TDP) members stood in front of him to block the cameras. TDP's Chittoor MP Naramalli Sivaprasad, a physician and stage artiste, wore a pair of ghungroo, or musical anklets, for added effect.

Speaker Sumitra Mahajan asked Kharge to move to the back benches to speak. He wondered aloud if she would have given a similar suggestion to Prime Minister Narendra Modi if he had faced such a disturbance. Eventually, Congress chief Rahul Gandhi and Madhya Pradesh MP Jyotiraditya Scindia suggested the camera over the Speaker's chair be used to capture Kharge, which mitigated the situation to an extent.

