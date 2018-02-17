Lok Sabha elections: Grand Alliance of RJD and Congress under strain

But then, all is not well in the (UPA) either. The test will be in the by elections to one Lok Sabha seat (Araria) and two assembly seats (Jahanabad and Bhabua) due on 11 March. The (GA) of the and is under a strain as both members of the alliances have staked their claim over the three seats.

The bypolls are a test as they will be held after Nitish Kumar decamped from the GA to the BJP. As is in prison, the party is now being run by his son and his standing will also be tested by the outcome of these elections. In the 2014 general election, the RJD had contested the Araria seat alone and defeated the BJP and JDU candidates.