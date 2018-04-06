Long slog ahead for Vodafone-Idea

The coming together of Vodafone and Idea Cellular — the biggest merger in Indian corporate history — is underway. While a few regulatory clearances are still awaited, the leadership team has been announced late last month.

Vodafone-Idea will be the largest telecom company by market share, revenue and subscriber base. The anticipated synergies are expected to be around $10 billion over the next three years or so. And so, it is a good time as any, to ask: Will this merger provide a moat for Vodafone-Idea to stave off the brutal attack from Reliance Jio? By all reckoning, the ...