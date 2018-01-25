Look before you tweet: Videos of Padmaavat protest go viral on social media

As pictures and videos of attacks on public property by the Karni Sena became viral on social media, the Ministry of Environment, Forest & Climate Change (MoEF&CC), added its own twist to the tale. In response to a tweet that "BJP will have to pay high price to this country...", the official Twitter handle of the ministry, used for official communication, tweeted, "Not a single tweet from Cong president condemning #KarniSenaViolence, instead just a cheesy tweet like this one". This, incidentally, was not an original tweet, but lifted from the message of another Twitter user.

The same text was used by several BJP sympathisers. After being trolled for the "copy-paste job", the MoEF&CC handle deleted the tweet. An apology remains due.