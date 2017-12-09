Looking for the easy life

There was a time I thought longingly of living in a small town or cantonment such as the many I had grown up in — Coonoor, Deolali, Mhow, Pathankot, Dharamsala, Jammu, Shillong, Bikaner — which seemed ideal given their size, and not entirely devoid of facilities. But these romantic notions took a toll every time one visited family, or friends, to return disheartened.

If one lacked in bookshops, another didn’t have a bakery; if medical amenities were missing in one, another had resisted improvements in infrastructure. And charming as they were, their residents were given to ...