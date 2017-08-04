Lord Dalhousie redux

Indians are regarded as being short on historical memory. But they more than make up for it by being long on tradition. That could be one reason why the BJP has reinvented Lord Dalhousie’s Doctrine of Lapse. It was a device to take over more territory. Everyone thought the doctrine had been abandoned in 1890, when it was used for the last time. No such luck. It was reincarnated in the Government of India Act of 1935. The gora babu felt it was all very well to empower the natives but, you know, within reason. And, since our Constitution’s genes are ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?