Lot rides on a name: LLP firm calls itself IBBI, govt issues clarification

Shakespeare’s exhortation — “what’s in a name” — notwithstanding, the name of a (LLP) has stirred controversy. The firm calls itself Practioners LLP, which has prompted the to issue a clarification. also stands for the and Bankruptcy Board of India, the regulator for overseeing proceedings in the country.

The clarified that the regulator has not authorised any person to use its name in any form, “whether abbreviated or otherwise”. An official remarked what will happen if a bank is named Reserve Bank of India or a company wishing to list is christened Sebi.