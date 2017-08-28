Low expectations cast shadow on the ensuing festive season

Consumer sentiment has been deteriorating steadily in August. The BSE-CMIE-UMich Index of Consumer Sentiment has slipped during each of the four weeks of the month by about one per cent compared to the preceding week. This steady deterioration has taken the index to its lowest level so far, during the current fiscal year. With just four days before the month closes, it is now reasonably clear that the month will post a decline in the index of consumer sentiment compared to July. This would be a fall for the second consecutive month in the index. It is likely that the ...