Low on innovation

Start-ups have the potential to become the engine of job creation in India especially when many large companies are reducing headcount, John Chambers, Cisco System’s executive chairman, asserted recently. It’s true that Indian start-ups, mainly in the tech space, have been at the centre of action for their rising numbers and fund-raising.

In 2017 alone, more than 1,000 technology start-ups were added in India while taking the total to 5,200 in the space, according to Nasscom’s latest figures. Another set of data from Tracxn suggests business to business (B2B) e-commerce ...