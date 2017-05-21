Lower volatility in oil prices

Daily change can help if marketers reduce throughput and transportation time

Daily change can help if marketers reduce throughput and transportation time

Napoleon once said about a general: “I know he’s good but is he lucky?” It is a remark that applies as well to India’s finance ministers. Their track record depends to a large extent on two factors which are outside their control. One is the monsoon and the other is crude oil prices. India’s agriculture is alarmingly dependent on rainfall, and India’s population depends to a large extent on agriculture. This is despite the fact that agriculture generates only 15 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP). Over 50 per cent of households derive ...

Devangshu Datta