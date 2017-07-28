Lunch with BS: Ajay Srinivasan, of start-ups and scaling up

Ajay Srinivasan has started new businesses, entered new countries or grown businesses in India or Asia in his two-decade career as CEO. But one thing Srinivasan hadn’t done so far is deal directly with regulators and investors as the CEO of a listed company, which will soon change as Aditya Birla Group’s financial services arm gets listed in the next few weeks. Aditya Birla Nuvo’s subsidiary, Aditya Birla Financial Services, was recently renamed Aditya Birla Capital, and will be separated from the new company that is formed with the merger of Grasim and ...