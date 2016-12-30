Lunch with BS: Amarjit Singh Batra

Indians have an irrational emotional attachment to things, says CEO of OLX

Indians have an irrational emotional attachment to things, says CEO of OLX

To run the gauntlet of the daytime traffic and go to Gurugram, on the outskirts of Delhi, for lunch is daunting, so I decide to take the Yellow Line metro from Malviya Nagar. Not that it helps; I reach the Guru Dronacharya metro station on the dot of noon, when I am supposed to meet Amarjit Singh Batra, chief executive officer of OLX India. It takes me another 15 minutes to get to Le Méridien, where I find him waiting for me at a window-side table of the multi-cuisine restaurant, Latest Recipe. The two things I observe immediately about him are his impressive yellow turban and ...

Uttran Das Gupta