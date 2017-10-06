Lunch with BS: Ganesh Devy on elements that have led to ugliness in society

I meet Ganesh Devy in his room at the India International Centre (IIC). We still have some time before we can go to the restaurant at IIC where our table is booked, so we decide to stay put in his room and begin the conversation. The first thing that he says amazes me. “We met last on September 5, 2013. So it has been four years and three days.” He is right — I later checked. How does he remember this, I wonder. But I am to be more befuddled by his ability to remember later in the interview. Devy is arguably India’s foremost linguist. For the better ...