Lunch with BS: Nachiket Mor, the impatient optimist

Nachiket Mor says he tried his best to be a “frontline soldier” in his “karmabhoomi” (area of work), but somehow it has never happened. “I believe it was not in my destiny. My aspiration was to be in khadis with kolhapuri chappals and a jhola. But it has remained just an aspiration,” he says with a smile, while adjusting his bright red silk tie. We are at the Veranda Lounge of Hotel Imperial’s 1911 Restaurant and are trying hard to beat the noise on a busy weekday. Mor isn’t over yet about his “destiny” — and says ...