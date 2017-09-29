Lunch with BS: Nachiket Mor, the impatient optimist

Nachiket Mor says he tried his best to be a “frontline soldier” in his “karmabhoomi” (area of work), but somehow it has never happened. “I believe it was not in my destiny. My aspiration was to be in khadis with kolhapuri chappals and a jhola. But it has remained just an aspiration,” he says with a smile, while adjusting his bright red silk tie. We are at the Veranda Lounge of Hotel Imperial’s 1911 Restaurant and are trying hard to beat the noise on a busy weekday. Mor isn’t over yet about his “destiny” — and says ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?