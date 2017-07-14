Lunch with BS: Tara Singh Vachani, her father's daughter

What do you do when all possible choices in life are open before you? You can choose to live a life of privilege and indulgence — as many in similar situations have done — or be like Tara Singh Vachani. The 30-year-old third child of Max Group founder Analjit Singh has chosen a path not many in a similar situation would choose on their own accord — hard work, punishing schedules and travelling at the drop of a hat are her forte now. We are meeting at the Prez — a restaurant at Hotel President in Dehradun, where she spends most of her working weeks ...