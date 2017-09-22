Lunch with BS: Vishal Nevatia sees value in being sector-focused

It’s not just the firm’s rebranding that Vishal Nevatia has done this year, he has also changed his view on technology investments. As I meet him at his office in Mumbai’s Grand Hyatt hotel, he starts talking about the massive transformation that is unfolding across industries led by technology. He is fascinated by how traditional businesses are becoming digital or technology-oriented and digital businesses are going traditional. With Amazon looking to become closer to Walmart, and vice versa, the most successful businesses, he believes, would be somewhere in the ...