M J Antony: 2016, year of the long rope

Several high-profile cases elicit oral admonitions but no final judgments

Several high-profile cases elicit oral admonitions but no final judgments

Judiciary made waves in the media in the year coming to an end but the output in terms of path-breaking judgments was not as impressive. Oral observations of judges during arguments in high-profile cases and interim orders like that in the National Anthem petition eclipsed the fact that there were very few binding or reasoned judgments of importance. The judges, for instance, warned of “riots in the streets” if demonetisation was badly implemented but after a few adjournments with hard-hitting remarks they merely referred nine constitutional questions to a ...

M J Antony