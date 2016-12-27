M Muneer: Missing, a balanced execution agenda

Strategy without tactics is the slowest route to victory. Tactics without strategy is the noise before defeat.” The current demonetisation imbroglio reminds us of the above words from The Art of War. While the jury is still out on the (de)merits of the DeMo move of NaMo, it is unanimous on the execution being a big failure. India’s bane has always been execution, and for long, policymakers found solace in our complexity and diversity. The execution conundrum is a problem everywhere, not just here. Just as nine out of 10 companies fail to execute their strategy, our ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?