M R Narayana: How costly a failure would note ban be?

About 93% of 40 million construction workers in India depend on weekly or daily wages in cash

About 93% of 40 million construction workers in India depend on weekly or daily wages in cash

The government of India knew the negligible share of non-demonetised currency (in total currency) in circulation on November 8, 2016: Rs 100 (9.61 per cent), Rs 50 (1.18 per cent) and others (2.83 per cent). Further, the government knew its capacity constraints on total remonetisation in a short time and the unpreparedness of the banking system to meet with after-demonetisation demand for cash by all sectors of the economy and all sections of the society. Nevertheless, the government went ahead with its ambitious demonetisation scheme with the main objective to unearthing ...

M R Narayana