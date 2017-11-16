Macroeconomics: Then and now

A little over 40 years ago, when I joined the Planning Commission, Professor Sukhamoy Chakravarthi asked me to conceptualise a model for short-term macro-policy analysis.

My response was in the genre of a monsoon compensation model with two sectors — agriculture and non-agricultural. Agriculture, in the short run, was modelled as fixed quantity and flexible price sector, the fixed quantity depending on the monsoon and agricultural prices being determined by domestic demand and supply. Non-agriculture in the short run, on the other hand, was modelled as fixed price and ...