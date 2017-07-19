Madhya Pradesh legislators spar

It was Madhya Pradesh all the way in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday when the agrarian situation in the country was being discussed. Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan castigated Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia for repeatedly interrupting Rural Development Minister Narendra Singh Tomar while he was making his submission on the issue. Mahajan is a long-time member of Parliament (MP) from Indore in Madhya Pradesh, while Tomar has been a legislator from Gwalior for a while now. Scindia is an MP from Guna, also in the state. The trigger for the discussion was the police firing on agitating farmers in Mandsaur district, which is close to Indore.