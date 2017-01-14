Mahesh Sachdev: What does 2017 hold for South West Asia?

Multiplicity of actors and their shifting roles make it difficult to predict the outcomes

For South West Asia, 2016 was a year on steroids: from full-blown civil wars in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen to the simmering one in Afghanistan. The area was affected by global developments such as a doubling of oil prices after over two years of depression; the return of Russia to Syria and Afghanistan; a near coup d’état in Turkey; terrorism in France, Germany and Turkey; Brexit and Donald Trump’s election to the White House. Will 2017 offer some respite to the region? An early prognosis foretells the impending denouements of many of the ongoing acts. The ...

Mahesh Sachdev