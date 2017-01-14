Mahesh Sachdev: What does 2017 hold for South West Asia?

For South West Asia, 2016 was a year on steroids: from full-blown civil wars in Iraq, Syria, and Yemen to the simmering one in Afghanistan. The area was affected by global developments such as a doubling of oil prices after over two years of depression; the return of Russia to Syria and Afghanistan; a near coup d’état in Turkey; terrorism in France, Germany and Turkey; Brexit and Donald Trump’s election to the White House. Will 2017 offer some respite to the region? An early prognosis foretells the impending denouements of many of the ongoing acts. The ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
American Express® is proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?