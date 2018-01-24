Make liberal India a reality

Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s speech to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) annual meeting in Davos made a strong case for India being a pillar of the international liberal order. He referred to India’s pride in its diversity, to the strength of its democracy, and its commitment to an open trading system.

Correctly, he warned against the spectre of protectionism that is beginning to be seen worldwide, noting that some countries have become “self-centred”. The prime minister’s strong words on these subjects are welcome. They reaffirm the central narrative ...