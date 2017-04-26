Maken's future

Following the Congress’ poor show in the Delhi municipal elections, all eyes are now on party Vice-President Rahul Gandhi who has to take a call on whether or not to accept the resignation of Delhi unit chief Ajay Maken who took moral responsibility for its performance. Party insiders cited the example of Mumbai unit chief Sanjay Nirupam, who too had offered to resign after the party performed badly in the local body polls in the Maharashtra. Just like Nirupam, Maken might also continue, said the source, adding that both Maken and Nirupam were given the responsibility to steer the ship in their respective states by Rahul Gandhi himself. Also, the source pointed out, it would be difficult to find a face to replace Maken in Delhi as he has worked hard to keep the party from being written off completely.