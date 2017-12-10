Making a point

On Saturday, soon-to-be Congress president Rahul Gandhi was seen standing in a boarding queue to take a flight from Delhi to Ahmedabad to rejoin the campaign for the second phase of Gujarat elections. Gandhi had flown to Delhi early that morning to wish his mother and current Congress president Sonia Gandhi on her birthday. Tweeting the photo, IndiGo welcomed the leader on board. In no time the episode went viral, and Twitter users lost no time reminding the airline of some recent episodes when it allegedly got into scraps with its passengers. “I hope IndiGo crew maintains calm at least this time,” said one. “IndiGo, please don’t treat him the way you do rest of us... shabbily,” said another. Some also took the opportunity to troll the 47-year old. “Will be interesting to see if he will be doing the same after Gujarat elections,” observed a user.

