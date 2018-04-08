Making the workplace safe: India Inc's response to POSH Act has been mixed

On April 22, 2013, the President gave assent to the Sexual Harassment of Women at Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, popularly referred to as the POSH Act. It came into effect in December 2013. Five years on, there is greater awareness and visibility for unequal gender power structures at the workplace.

For India Inc, the response to the law has been mixed. Sectors such as IT and banking, among others, have done well in terms of complying with the law, say lawyers and HR experts. However, sectors like media, retail and hospitality require more work and ...