Premvir Das: Making use of men in uniform

Government must harness the knowledge and capabilities of those who have spent decades in the military

Much has been said and written in recent weeks about the government’s decision to appoint a new Army Chief, overlooking two others senior to him. Media, opposition parties and even retired Generals made it their business to air their views on a decision that lay fully within the preserve of the government of the day. General Bipin Rawat is now in the chair and the other two have willingly decided to serve their full tenures under him. Full marks to them for their approach; in earlier cases those superseded had resigned, which also has logic. Things having now returned to normalcy, it ...

Premvir Das