In the era of 4G, why is West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee rooting for 3G — “3ji” to be precise — Twitter users are asking. Banerjee is not averse to having another Bharatiya Janata Party leader at the helm of the government at the Centre. The possible choices of BJP leaders, according to Banerjee, are Advaniji (L K Advani), Rajnathji (Rajnath Singh) and Jaitleyji (Arun Jaitley).