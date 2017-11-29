Mamata's art

President Ram Nath Kovind, on his maiden visit to West Bengal after assuming office, was beside himself with praise when state Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee presented him one of her paintings. It would always remain “close to my heart”, he said and promised the painting would be displayed at the Rashtrapati Bhawan gallery in New Delhi. While Kovind expressed surprise on finding out about Banerjee’s artistic prowess, confirmed owners of her art include Harsh Neotia, chairman of Ambuja Neotia, Chandra Kumar Dhanuka, chairman of Dhunseri, Aditya Agarwal, director of Emami, and KKR co-owner Jay Mehta. Her rendering of twin flowers or joraphool is the Trinamool Congress party symbol.

