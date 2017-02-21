Mamata's gaffe

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has been fodder for social media memes, thanks to her humour-streaked public speeches. Banerjee is now trending on social media for her inadvertent remarks on the benchmark weight of newborns. Addressing an event in Kolkata she said: “Kids who are born 500-600 grams are immature. Remember, a newborn should weigh at least 1,500 kg. Doctors present here would know this.” She then went on to speak about what the state government was doing for the welfare of mothers and children.