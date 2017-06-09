Mamata's real motive

Mamata Banerjee thinks cosmetic changes will do the trick

Bengal once resonated to Deshabandhu Chittaranjan Das’ rallying cry, “Exams can wait but freedom cannot!” — a slogan that established the primacy of politics over education. Now, Mamata Banerjee is trying to set the clock back and persuade students that their future lies in shunning politics and attending diligently to their studies. Whatever the obvious merit of such sage advice, it comes curiously from a woman whose life holds no interest other than politics. Moreover, the only purpose of her politics seems to be to gain, retain and strengthen power. That is ...

Sunanda K Datta-Ray