Mamata's real motive: Persuade students to shun politics, attend to studies

Bengal once resonated to Deshabandhu Chittaranjan Das’ rallying cry, “Exams can wait but freedom cannot!” — a slogan that established the primacy of politics over education. Now, Mamata Banerjee is trying to set the clock back and persuade students that their future lies in shunning politics and attending diligently to their studies. Whatever the obvious merit of such sage advice, it comes curiously from a woman whose life holds no interest other than politics. Moreover, the only purpose of her politics seems to be to gain, retain and strengthen power. That is ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?