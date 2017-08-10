Congress leader Ahmed Patel was the star attraction in Parliament on Thursday, a day after securing a hard-fought win to get re-elected to the Rajya Sabha. In the morning, the usually reticent Patel also addressed a Youth Congress rally at Jantar Mantar. In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition members thumped their desks to welcome him. Members of Parliament (MP) and mediapersons gathered around him in Parliament’s Central Hall and wanted to know whether both the Nationalist Congress Party members in the Gujarat Assembly voted for him. Patel said it was a mystery. On popular demand, he ordered rasgulla and gulab jamun for fellow MPs and mediapersons.
Man of the moment
In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition members thumped their desks to welcome him
Business Standard August 10, 2017 Last Updated at 22:37 IST
