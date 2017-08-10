Man of the moment

leader was the star attraction in on Thursday, a day after securing a hard-fought win to get re-elected to the Rajya Sabha. In the morning, the usually reticent Patel also addressed a Youth rally at Jantar Mantar. In the Rajya Sabha, Opposition members thumped their desks to welcome him. Members of (MP) and mediapersons gathered around him in Parliament’s Central Hall and wanted to know whether both the Nationalist Party members in the voted for him. Patel said it was a mystery. On popular demand, he ordered rasgulla and gulab jamun for fellow MPs and mediapersons.

