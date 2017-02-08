Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Bhagwant Mann, who was made fun of by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to expunge the Prime Minister’s remarks about him from the records. In his letter, Mann urged the Chair to refer the matter to the privileges committee of the House if expunging the Prime Minister’s remarks was not possible. Mann, a vocal critic of Modi, said the matter had been discussed with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Modi had said: “I generally tell people ‘ghee piyo’... but if Bhagwant Mann were to tell people, he will ask them to drink something else.” Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal, had alleged that Mann used to come to the House drunk.
Mann wants PM quip expunged
Mann urged the Chair to refer the matter to the privileges committee of the House
Business Standard February 8, 2017 Last Updated at 22:35 IST
http://mybs.in/2UTMw9e
Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Bhagwant Mann, who was made fun of by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to expunge the Prime Minister’s remarks about him from the records. In his letter, Mann urged the Chair to refer the matter to the privileges committee of the House if expunging the Prime Minister’s remarks was not possible. Mann, a vocal critic of Modi, said the matter had been discussed with AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal. Modi had said: “I generally tell people ‘ghee piyo’... but if Bhagwant Mann were to tell people, he will ask them to drink something else.” Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal, had alleged that Mann used to come to the House drunk.
- Save Tax on Your Premium u s 80D
- Free Brokerage for 1st Month
- Double Benefits Cashless Treatments plus Tax Savings
- Make Your Premium Payment Easier. Know more
- Open a demat account with Sharekhan & learn online trading.
- Exploring Untapped Potential of Mutual Funds.
- IIM Bangalore: Aerospace Management Programme
- Supercharge your Indian property portfolio
- Get life cover worth Rs 1 CR Rs 18 per day
- New to investing in shares?
- Open 100% Paperless Demat Account in just 15 mins.
- Bengal Global Business Summit. click here
- Your Loan Eligibility Holds the Key to Your Dream Home
- Rise and fall of Bitcoin, does history repeat itself?
- New to the Stock Market? Take your FirstStep
- Why are More People Applying for Personal Loans?
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU