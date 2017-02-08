Mann wants PM quip expunged

Mann urged the Chair to refer the matter to the privileges committee of the House

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) lawmaker Bhagwant Mann, who was made fun of by Prime Minister on Tuesday, has urged Lok Sabha Speaker Sumitra Mahajan to expunge the Prime Minister’s remarks about him from the records. In his letter, Mann urged the Chair to refer the matter to the privileges committee of the House if expunging the Prime Minister’s remarks was not possible. Mann, a vocal critic of Modi, said the matter had been discussed with chief Arvind Kejriwal. Modi had said: “I generally tell people ‘ghee piyo’... but if Bhagwant Mann were to tell people, he will ask them to drink something else.” Earlier, the Bharatiya Janata Party’s ally in Punjab, the Shiromani Akali Dal, had alleged that Mann used to come to the House drunk.



