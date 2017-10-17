Mao's mantle

The outcome of the 19th Congress of the Chinese Communist Party, being convened on Wednesday, will be of major significance not only to China but also the rest of the world in view of Beijing’s rising global profile. Despite the opacity of China’s political processes, it is clear that the Congress will advance the position and influence of President Xi Jinping as the uncontested leader of his country. The strengthening of Mr Xi’s position became clear in the seventh and final plenum of the 18th Party Congress, which concluded its meeting on October 14. At this ...