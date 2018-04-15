Market mind: An eye popping tale

This is my most romantic story in decades. Chartered Accountant Sunil Chaturvedi was District Magistrate (DM) in Howrah as recently as 2009. One day he circulates his CV through head-hunters who get him posting as CEO at Bharat Forge.

A few years later, he gets a Boston Consulting Group call asking if he would be interested in buying out Caterpillar’s franchise across eastern and northern India (after a four-year probation). He says, “Achcha mazaak hai (a good joke)”. The caller persists: “This is serious.” This is how the story threads out: the listed ...