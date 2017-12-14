Uncertainty surrounding big events, such as elections, triggers volatility in the stock market. The Gujarat elections are no different with traders expecting the markets to surge if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins and correct itself if it loses. Curiously, another formula went viral among the trading community on how the market could react to the election outcome. It went like this: The number of seats the BJP will win multiplied by 100 is where the benchmark Nifty 50 index will trade post results. So if the BJP wins 125 seats, the Nifty will hit 12,500 and if it wins only 92 seats, the blue chip index will correct to 9,200.
Market mood and elections
Uncertainty surrounding big events, such as elections, triggers volatility in the stock market
Business Standard Last Updated at December 14, 2017 22:21 IST
http://mybs.in/2Ub8ge3
Uncertainty surrounding big events, such as elections, triggers volatility in the stock market. The Gujarat elections are no different with traders expecting the markets to surge if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) wins and correct itself if it loses. Curiously, another formula went viral among the trading community on how the market could react to the election outcome. It went like this: The number of seats the BJP will win multiplied by 100 is where the benchmark Nifty 50 index will trade post results. So if the BJP wins 125 seats, the Nifty will hit 12,500 and if it wins only 92 seats, the blue chip index will correct to 9,200.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE. In just 2 min.
- The IBM Cloud is the cloud for business. Yours.
-
- Business Standard book for IBPS: 3000 GK Questions: GST, Budget 2017, Demonetisation
- The IBM Cloud. Secure to the core.
- Check CIBIL Score for FREE
- The IBM Cloud. AI ready. Built for your business.
- The IBM Cloud. Designed for data. Yours.
- Business Standard Premium - Access best of our content across devices
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU