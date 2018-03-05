Marketers are required to be more Sisyphus than The Vitruvian Man

Business leaders would like nothing more than perfect marketing systems.

Smooth, efficient, predictable; delivering a specified output against a specified input. If ‘production’ can achieve this, raising the bar on quality while reducing material consumption and wastage, why can’t ‘marketing’? In the 1964 musical My Fair Lady, Henry Higgins, played by Rex Harrison laments about Eliza Doolittle, played by Audrey Hepburn: “Why can’t a woman be more like a man?” In the same vein, one can imagine a business leader complain, “Why can’t ...