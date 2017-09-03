Markets in the bubble zone

Every one of the Nifty set of 50 large companies has declared results for the June quarter (Q1), 2017-18. A look through the numbers is illuminating, given the breadth of the index and the fact that all are market leaders. Overall, revenue growth is at nine per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and net profit growth is 0.9 per cent. There are two turnarounds. Tata Steel has moved from a loss in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year to a profit in Q1, FY18. Sun Pharmaceutical, on the other hand, has moved from profit to loss in the same period. Banking and financials are ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?