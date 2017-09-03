Markets in the bubble zone

Every one of the Nifty set of 50 large companies has declared results for the June quarter (Q1), 2017-18. A look through the numbers is illuminating, given the breadth of the index and the fact that all are market leaders. Overall, revenue growth is at nine per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) and net profit growth is 0.9 per cent. There are two turnarounds. Tata Steel has moved from a loss in the corresponding quarter of the last financial year to a profit in Q1, FY18. Sun Pharmaceutical, on the other hand, has moved from profit to loss in the same period. Banking and financials are ...