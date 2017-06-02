Marshall+Keynes has spelt disaster

This is the concluding part of a six-part series on India’s pre-Independence economists and how they have been forgotten by us. The series was based almost entirely on the collection of essays by pre-Independence economists put together by the economic historian, J Krishnamurti, in a 2009 volume called Towards Development Economics. The question arises: Why were pre-Independence Indian economists unable to provide a socially rooted framework for economic analysis? After all, their counterparts in the West had done precisely that. One possible answer is that Western ...
TO READ THE FULL STORY, SUBSCRIBE NOW AT JUST Rs 149 A MONTH
Key stories on business-standard.com are available to premium subscribers only.
Already a premium subscriber? LOGIN NOW
LOGIN
Not a member yet ? Resister Now
Connect using any below
WHAT YOU GET
On Business Standard Digital
On Digital
Our Partners are proud to be associated with this initiative and will contribute Rs 100 x 6 months thereafter, standard rate of Rs 149 will be charged.
Offer valid for Indian residents only
Requires you to share personal information like PAN, Date of Birth, and Income.
*Annual saving on WSJ subscription price of US$ 347.88 (12 months @ US$ 28.99 per month)
* 1US$ = 67.50 INR.
*Please note that this offer is not valid if you are/were a registered/existing user on WSJ Digital
Already registered ?