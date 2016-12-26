Martin Feldstein: The destructive power of inflation

Argentina's experience shows that maintaining price stability is just as important as achieving it

Argentina's experience with high inflation shows that maintaining price stability is just as important as achieving it

When I was in Argentina last week, I was reminded of the devastating power of high inflation. Argentina’s annual inflation rate is now about 20 per cent, down from an estimated rate of about 40 per cent last year. The central bank is struggling to keep the economy on a disinflationary path, with a goal of achieving a five per cent rate three years from now. Inflation in Argentina has been much higher in the past. For the 15 years from 1975 to 1990, the annual rate averaged a remarkable 300 per cent, meaning that the price level doubled every few months, on average. Prices rose ...

Martin Feldstein