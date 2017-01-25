Maruti Q3 in top gear on premium brands, cost control

The revenue performance was in line with analyst estimates

Despite muted volumes due to the impact of demonetisation, Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) posted a good 12.5 per cent year-on-year (YoY) growth in net sales to Rs 16,623 crore for the December quarter. The revenue performance was in line with analyst estimates. Increasing proportion of higher value brands such as Vitara Brezza, S-Cross (utility vehicles) and Baleno (hatchback) helped the automaker boost revenues and overcome the disappointment (three per cent growth) in volumes to 387,000 units in the quarter. The company now sells each unit at an average price of Rs 4.3 lakh, which is nine ...

Ram Prasad Sahu