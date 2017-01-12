Maruti Suzuki remains a preferred pick despite note ban

New launches, easing capacity constraints, weakening yen lead to upward revision in estimates

Maruti Suzuki’s December wholesale volumes were a bit below expectations, but the stock has gained 13 per cent over the last fortnight. Interest in its to-be launched Ignis, and brokerages increasing growth expectations— all go to support the gains. Its premium urban compact crossover, Ignis, to be launched on January 13, is said to have a waiting period of 8-12 weeks. Given the success of Brezza and Baleno, analysts are confident that Ignis, too, will soar. Nevertheless, the waiting period for Brezza and Baleno continues to remain at 20-24 weeks, although ...

Hamsini Karthik